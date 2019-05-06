Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €71.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.20 ($96.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.96 ($97.62).

ETR FME traded down €1.88 ($2.19) during trading on Monday, reaching €74.44 ($86.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €91.74 ($106.67).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

