Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $61,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $151,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $768,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/franklin-electric-co-fele-shares-bought-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.