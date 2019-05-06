Forward Management LLC Takes $6.99 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 389,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000. Extended Stay America accounts for 1.0% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,023,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

STAY opened at $17.95 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

