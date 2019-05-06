Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $1,269,110. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

