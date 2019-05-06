Ford Motor (F) Position Increased by AI Financial Services LLC

AI Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 4.6% of AI Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AI Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

In related news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/ford-motor-f-position-increased-by-ai-financial-services-llc.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.