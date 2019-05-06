Fmr LLC Sells 191,367 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,367 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 2,240,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 692,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,145,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 328,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 324,037 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,500,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,321,000 after purchasing an additional 318,639 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $392,356.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,514.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,151,469. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

