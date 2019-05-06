Fmr LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $315,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,250. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $142.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

