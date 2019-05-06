FMC (FMC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.185-1.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.62-5.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.45.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.25. 1,136,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In other news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $610,261.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

