FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 245,044 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 160.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised FLIR Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 484,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,426,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,883,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,650 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLIR opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/flir-systems-inc-flir-shares-sold-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.