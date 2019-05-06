FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 70,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

NYSE FE opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 21.90%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/firstenergy-corp-fe-shares-bought-by-steward-partners-investment-advisory-llc.html.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.