First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

FRC stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

