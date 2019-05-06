First National Bank of Omaha Has $13.88 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

NYSE:BLK opened at $482.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $557.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total value of $35,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,596 shares of company stock worth $41,217,270 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

