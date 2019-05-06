First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $840,000 Stake in American Express (AXP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

