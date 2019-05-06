Finisar (FNSR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finisar has limited number of material suppliers for manufacturing its products, several of them being independent contract manufacturers. Soft global market condition has taken a toll on the company’s business, making it susceptible to compromise on the quality of the supply materials. Prohibition of export of a broad category of U.S. products along with high tariffs remains concern for the company. Moreover, over the past few years, the optical subsystem and components industry has not seen much integration compared to that of the end markets for optical products, resulting in stiff competition. With increasing market consolidation, Finisar is likely to face soft margins owing to higher promotional offers and discounts to woo customers. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year on average. However, for the upcoming 5G transition for wireless, it is a leading supplier of the major OEMs of 25 gig and 100 gig data rates.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNSR. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Finisar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finisar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ FNSR opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $327.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Finisar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Finisar by 117.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Finisar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

