Financial Contrast: UMeWorld (UMEWF) versus VMware (VMW)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A VMware 26.99% 25.50% 9.55%

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMeWorld and VMware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 836.16 -$1.32 million N/A N/A VMware $8.97 billion 9.30 $2.42 billion $4.93 41.23

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UMeWorld and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A VMware 2 6 14 0 2.55

VMware has a consensus price target of $184.64, indicating a potential downside of 9.17%. Given VMware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VMware beats UMeWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

