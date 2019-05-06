Financial Contrast: HPIL (HPIL) and Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HPIL and Blackrock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackrock Capital Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than HPIL.

Volatility & Risk

HPIL has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HPIL and Blackrock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HPIL N/A N/A -$7.55 million N/A N/A Blackrock Capital Investment $83.87 million 5.13 -$9.16 million $0.64 9.77

HPIL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of HPIL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blackrock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. HPIL does not pay a dividend. Blackrock Capital Investment pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares HPIL and Blackrock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HPIL N/A N/A N/A Blackrock Capital Investment 11.81% 9.17% 6.26%

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats HPIL on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HPIL

HPIL Holding focuses on investing in public or private enterprises in various business sectors in the United States and internationally. It intends to invest in healthcare, energy, food, real estate, communications, and art and culture sectors. The company also intends to acquire intellectual properties and technologies for investment primarily in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. In addition, it offers consulting services, as well as develops products related to the brand license agreement. The company was formerly known as Trim Holding Group and changed its name to HPIL Holding in May 2012 to reflect its business operations. HPIL Holding was founded in 2004 and is based in Midland, Michigan. HPIL Holding is a subsidiary of GIOTOS Limited.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

