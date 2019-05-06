Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

