FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in FedEx by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

NYSE:FDX opened at $188.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

