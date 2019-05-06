Federated Investors (FII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, and posted in-line results in one. First-quarter results were affected by higher expenses, partially offset by increased revenues. Federated’s focus on global expansion through strategic deals over the past years has delivered positive results. Also, its top line continues to get support from higher interest rates and increasing assets under management (AUM). Further, the company's strong capital position keeps it well poised for growth. However, consistent increase in expenses remains a major concern. Also, significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues keeps us apprehensive.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

FII opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $431,171.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 545,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,981.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $150,743.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,029 shares of company stock worth $1,126,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Federated Investors by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Investors by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Federated Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

