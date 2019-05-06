Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.73 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,240 shares in the company, valued at $982,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

