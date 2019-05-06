Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

