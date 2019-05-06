Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.19% and a negative net margin of 1,884.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYPT opened at $1.68 on Monday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.89.

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Evan Godshall purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $89,360. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

