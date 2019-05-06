Exeter Financial LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $177.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.84.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Exeter Financial LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/exeter-financial-llc-trims-stake-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.