Exantas Capital (XAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $11.54 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exantas Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.41.

NYSE XAN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.81. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 132.44 and a quick ratio of 132.44.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 60.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

