Eversource Energy (ES) Holdings Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 28,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $72.14 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,050,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $789,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

