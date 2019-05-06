EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $642.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,940.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.02096536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00083364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00454940 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00014189 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007723 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,841,243 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

