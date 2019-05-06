EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $826,969.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004465 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00506103 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00040337 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000297 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002851 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 26,658,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,865,001 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

