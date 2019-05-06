Ethorse (HORSE) Price Down 21.4% This Week

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Ethorse token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethorse has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethorse has a total market cap of $383,315.00 and $115.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.09521037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001631 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Ethorse Token Profile

Ethorse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit.

