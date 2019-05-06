Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EL. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.78.

EL stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $4,014,728.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $7,041,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,509,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 579,277 shares of company stock valued at $90,373,785. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after buying an additional 3,716,962 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,020,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,284,000 after buying an additional 355,354 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

