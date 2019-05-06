Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $387,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,883 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,629.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,322 shares of company stock worth $6,164,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 121.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 545,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 496,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1,349.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 376,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.69. 36,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.