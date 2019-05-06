ESPN The Magazine to stop print edition in September

ESPN The Magazine will be finishing its print edition in September after 21 years.

The magazine established in March 1988 and has been a rival to Sports Illustrated. ESPN states in a statement that the kinds will be generated for online distribution.

Get alerts:

“Consumer habits are growing rapidly, and this also requires ESPN to grow as well,” the firm said Tuesday. “The only real change here is that we’re moving away from printing it on paper and sending it into the mail, after September’s launch of The Body Issue. Our data shows the vast majority of readers currently consume our print journalism on digital platforms”

ESPN says it’ll explore specific versions.

___