Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of EQC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 43.37 and a current ratio of 73.38. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $33.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,766,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,091,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,312,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,405,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,400,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

