Enerplus Corp (ERF) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,520 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after acquiring an additional 902,108 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,080,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 518,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

