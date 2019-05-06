Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $207.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

