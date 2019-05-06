Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,205 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,198,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE opened at $40.86 on Monday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

