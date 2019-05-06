Emerald Advisers LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Harsco Co. (HSC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.50. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.23 million. Harsco had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Emerald Advisers LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Harsco Co. (HSC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/emerald-advisers-llc-has-257000-holdings-in-harsco-co-hsc.html.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.