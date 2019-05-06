Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 414,960 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,753,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $33.07 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1822 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

