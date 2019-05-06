Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Cut by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $25,108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,641,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,753,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,382 shares of company stock worth $108,785,182. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-holdings-cut-by-private-capital-group-llc.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.