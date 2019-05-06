Electronic Arts (EA) Receives Neutral Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.04.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $869,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,070. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.