East West Bancorp (EWBC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 547,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 277,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 193,045 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.