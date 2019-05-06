Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

FLS stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

