Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,260 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $79,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $112.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

