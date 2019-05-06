E-Dinar Coin (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $729,352.00

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, YoBit and LocalTrade. Over the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000798 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com . E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, LocalTrade and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

