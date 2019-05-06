DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $311.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti cut their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

