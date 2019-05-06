Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Given a $72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.05.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $74.04 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,126,000 after acquiring an additional 406,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after acquiring an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after acquiring an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.