DTF Tax Free Income (DTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.85

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 5834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 149,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 343,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

