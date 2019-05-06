Dorian LPG (LPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

LPG opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Hadjipateras bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,613.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $215,825. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,471,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 512,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

