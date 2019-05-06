Domtar (UFS) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$63.25 on Thursday. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of C$46.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.25 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.85000009889886 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.571 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

