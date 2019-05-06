Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 50,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $3,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $4,379,353.44.

On Friday, February 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 3,380 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $212,737.20.

On Friday, February 8th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,167,500.00.

On Friday, February 8th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $6,370,000.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 24.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

