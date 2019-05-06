Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00388735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00919733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00159943 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,308,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

